Pickup truck hits, kills Concord bicyclist

CONCORD (BCN) - A 60-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Concord early this morning, according to police.

The collision was reported at 12:05 a.m. by the 57-year-old Antioch man who was driving the truck and hit the bicyclist on San Miguel Road near Systron Drive, police said.

The bicyclist, a Concord resident whose name is not yet being released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Investigators determined both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling south on San Miguel Road. The cause remains under investigation but alcohol or drugs are not considered factors, police said.

San Miguel Road was closed in the area for more than three hours so police could collect evidence and conduct the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Officer Lawrence at (925) 671-5097.