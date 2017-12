Pittsburg police ask for help identifying identity mail theft suspect. Photo courtesy of Pittsburg Police Department.

Pittsburg police ask for help identifying identity mail theft suspect. Photo courtesy of Pittsburg Police Department.

- Pittsburg police are seeking the public's help in identifying a mail theft suspect, police said this morning.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be involved in the theft of mail and packages in the Pittsburg area.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle used in the crime.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Pittsburg police at (925) 252-4040