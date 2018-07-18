Plane passenger who wanted bacon sandwich fined $300 for harassing crew members

- A plane passenger has been ordered to pay a $300 fine for yelling at cabin crew after being denied a bacon sandwich.

Ronald James, 68, allegedly shouted at the employees on board, “poked them with his finger” and left a flight attendant in tears when he was told he couldn’t have the breakfast item he’d promised his granddaughter, BBC reports.

James appeared in court, where he admitted to behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner on the roughly two-hour April flight with TUI airlines from Majorca, Spain to Exeter, England.

The prosecutor said James “shouted and pointed at the cabin crew, poking staff with his finger, and refused to sit down when landing."

Read full story at FOXNEWS.COM