Plastic straw ban vote expected to pass in San Francisco

- The City of San Francisco is considering joining other cities and companies that have made the move to ban plastic straws.

Supporters say it helps protect the planet, but critics say this type of ordinance needs to include exemptions. A hearing on the issue was held Monday from groups with differing perspectives.

Everyone we spoke with said they support protecting the environment, but critics say a ban needs to be crafted with nuances that will make it a win-win situation.

Boba Guys in San Francisco has multiple locations across the country. The owners say straws are necessary for their beverage business.

Right now they say they're having difficulty finding a supplier who can fulfill the demand for paper straws especially wider ones for tapioca pearl drinks.

"They don't really make too many compostable or reusable solutions at that Boba size just yet, so we're scrambling right now to comply in time hopefully if this ordinance passes," Bin Chen, Boba Guys co-founder said.

"The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to protecting our coast and waterways and this legislation is a good step towards that," said Eva Holman with the Surfrider Foundation.

City leaders and environmentalists rallied on the steps of City Hall on Monday to support a proposed ordinance banning plastic straws, joining a growing list of U.S. cities and companies.

"In response to many years of finding plastic straws in beach cleanups, our volunteers have successfully engaged close to 100 bars and restaurants in the Bay Area and moved them away from plastic straws to using paper, reusable or paper upon request," Holman said.

"We're very much about protecting the environment, but there are a lot of people with disabilities who rely on those straws," said Stuart James, executive director for a non-profit called Center for Independent Living.

James organization serves those with disabilities. He said anyone who does not have the use of their hands needs flexible straws to drink and plastic ones are the only fully functional option.

James said these bans usually have exemptions for businesses to carry a small supply to accommodate those with disabilities, but that merchants need to be educated.

"But the exemptions are not widely promoted. Restaurants do not know that that's something they can do," James said.

As for Boba Guys, the owners said this ban is concerning because it affects their livelihood.

"Ultimately at the end of the day I believe it's going to be a more expensive solution just because it's a brand new thing," Chen said.

The shop owner said the higher cost of alternative straws will likely be passed onto the customer.

The proposed ban is scheduled to be voted on Tuesday, July 24. It is expected to pass and the portion banning plastic straws would go into effect next July.



