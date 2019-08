- The Pleasant Hill City Council on Monday night will consider approving ordinances to allow up to two "delivery only" medical retail marijuana businesses in that city, and banning all other commercial cannabis enterprises.

Under the proposed ordinance, medical marijuana delivery businesses would be allowed in certain business districts.

Any such business would have to be at least 600 feet from schools, day care centers or youth centers.

No other types of cannabis businesses - production, processing, or adult-use (recreational) - would be allowed in the city per the ordinance.

The Pleasant Hill City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday in the City Council chamber at City Hall, 100 Gregory Lane.