- A 34-year-old Pleasanton man was arrested for attempted murder Monday after entering the garage of a San Carlos home and attacking a teenager with a baseball bat.

The incident started at about 5:30 p.m. when Payam Nia entered the open garage in the 200 block of Loma Road, armed himself with the bat, and struck the teenage victim in the head in what the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said appears to be an unprovoked attack.

Nia then told the teen to keep quiet and fled, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officers searched the neighborhood and Eaton Park open space area before Nia was located by a Sheriff's Office canine and apprehended. The youth was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Nia was also treated at a hospital for injuries and then booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

"Nia and the victim were not known to each other, and the motive behind this crime is still being investigated," the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (650) 599-1536 or the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.