Police: 1 dead, 1 critical in possible accidental shooting at Birmingham school

- Birmingham Police said they are investigating a deadly accidental shooting inside a high school Wednesday afternoon.

Birmingham Police said it happened at Huffman High School just after the last bell rang for the day around 3:40 p.m. Central Time.

Investigators said a boy and girl, both 17, were shot inside the school. Police said at least two shots were fired.

The girl was taken to UAB Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The boy was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There was a report a faculty member was injured and treated at the scene, but officials could not immediately verify that report.

The gun believed to be used in the shooting was taken into possession by police at the scene.

Information regarding a possible suspect has not yet been released, but police did say the shooting was not random and they are treating this as an accidental shooting until investigators learn otherwise.

Police said there was surveillance video they will be reviewing and possibly some witnesses, but as of Wednesday evening, details surrounding the shooting were scarce.

Birmingham City Schools released the following statement:

"Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

Superintendent Lisa Herring later told al.com that both victims were students.

The victims' names were not released, but officials did say the girl was about 30 days away from turning 18 and looked forward to going to college.

"We lost a person, not just a person, but a student. Someone's daughter, someone's best friend," said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin during a press conference. "We need to wrap our arms around Huffman High School."

Officials said the school will be opened Thursday with crisis teams on the scene to help students cope with the loss of one of their classmates. Security will also be tightened at the campus.