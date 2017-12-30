Police arrest man who tried to enter woman's car as she drove in Walnut Creek BART garage

- Officers arrested a man who allegedly tried to get into a woman's car as she drove through the Walnut Creek BART parking garage this morning, police said.

Lowell Ligon, 27, of Berkeley, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility, according to BART police.

Around 1:51 a.m., as the woman drove through the parking structure, Ligon allegedly tried to enter her vehicle, police said. BART and Walnut Creek officers found and detained the suspect near the garage.

The suspect resisted and had to be forcibly taken into custody, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury and then booked, according to police.