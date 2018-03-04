Police identify man who shot self in front of White House

- Police have identified the man who shot himself in front of the north fence of the White House Saturday.

D.C. police say 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess from Maylene, Alabama shot himself in the head and was pronounced dead by authorities.

Police say it happened just before noon on Saturday when Burgess removed a concealed handgun and fired several shots near the North White House fence line.

Investigators say none of the shots fired appear to have been directed toward the White House. There were no other injuries reported, according to authorities.

They say Burgess' remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.