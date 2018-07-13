Police look to identify two adults after woman strikes child on video

- Police are searching for two adults after releasing a video showing a woman kicking a young boy several times in a park in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident is thought to have occurred on July 10 in the Frankford and Cottman Avenue area.

In the video brought to the department’s, attention there is a man and a woman with two young children both a boy and a girl. Police have reason to believe the adults could be abusive towards the children.

Attempts to identify the woman and her family are on-going.