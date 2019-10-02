The driver is believed to be a robbery suspect. During the pursuit the suspects carjacked a vehicle in Kern County and drove off going over 100 miles per hour.
It is not known if the suspects are armed.
This is a developing story
Posted Oct 02 2019 07:31PM PDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 07:37PM PDT
In a briefing Tuesday from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom and California in general.
Trump told reporters San Francisco, "used to be a great city."
"She should focus on her own district. Do you see what's happening in her own district? We call it tent city. It's terrible," Trump said.
Posted Oct 02 2019 12:44PM PDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 04:38PM PDT
The Bay Area has a bunch to offer— scenic views, amazing food, prestigious universities. But stack that up against the exorbitant cost of living and long commutes times, the happiness meter toggles back and forth.
Business Insider compiled a list of the Most Miserable Cities in the U.S . and while the Bay Area didn't top off the list, Antioch is the most miserable city in the region, according to the data.
Antioch was ranked 213 out of 1,000 cities and would have been the most miserable in Northern California if Yuba City didn't take the title at 161, East County Today reports.
Posted Oct 02 2019 04:46PM PDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 05:10PM PDT
The woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland on Tuesday was a mother of two and now her family is left heartbroken.
The family of Huong Thi Truong is trying to remain strong as they grapple with a tremendous loss.
Through tears the victim's daughter, 17-year-old Michelle Nguyen said, "I thought I would have more time to give back to her."