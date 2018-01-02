Police release more information as search continues for missing girls

Round Rock police have released more information about a woman who was found dead in her home on December 31st and the man they believe may have abducted her two young girls.

In a press conference, police identified the woman as Tonya Bates. They say that on December 29th they went to the duplex where Bates lived in the 2600 block of Leslie Court because her co-worker and boyfriend had asked them to check on her. They said they found nothing suspicious.

Two days later, police say they entered the home and discovered Bates's body. They also realized her two children, 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret. were missing.

44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, who police identify as Bates's roommate, is considered a person of interest in the case. Police say Miles was last spotted in northern New Mexico or Southern Colorado.

Miles does have a prior criminal record in the state of Louisiana.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks says they believe the two girls are with Miles "unwillingly and so that iw hy we are asking the public for their help in trying to locate these girls and get them home immmediately."

An Amber Alert has been issued for Lilianais and Luluvioletta.

Lilianais is described as a white female weighing 100 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes. She has a right nose stud and braces.

Luluvioletta is described as a white female weighing 75 lbs with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Miles is described as a white male, 6'2" and about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and wears glasses & has beard. The suspect was last heard from in Round Rock, TX on 12/30/17.

The suspect is driving a gray, 2017 Hyundai Accent with a TX license plate JGH-9845.

If you have any information regarding this you're asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516 or 9-1-1.