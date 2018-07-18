Tanker crashes into Kaiser building in Santa Rosa, Hwy 101 shut down

- Emergency personnel in Santa Rosa are responding to a tanker truck that crashed into a building on the Kaiser North Medical campus at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The tanker is carrying cryogenic oxygen and caught fire during the crash. Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal said the fire is out, but the tanker is leaking hazardous materials. Lowenthal said there were injuries reported but he did not know the extent of those injuries or how many people were injured.

The entire Kaiser North campus on Old Redwood Highway has been evacuated. There is no impact to Kaiser Hospital on Bicentennial Way.

CHP closed both directions of Highway 101 between Bicentennial Way and River Road. Old Redwood Highway is closed between Cardinal Newman High School and Mendocino Avenue.

Santa Rosa police and fire along with American Medical Response (AMR) and CHP are assisting at the scene.