- People joined together in prayer and song at vigils held in Texas and Ohio Monday night in memory of victims in the mass shootings that came just 13 hours apart over the weekend and left 31 people dead.

The two cities of El Paso and Dayton are some 1,600 miles apart, but the heartache and grief are the same.

In both shootings, police say the gunmen were young men with high-powered, high-capacity firearms.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl announced Monday that police were able to stop the shooter identified as Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook within 30 seconds after the attack began Sunday morning. The officers at the scene can be seen on surveillance camera video with guns drawn, aimed at Betts. Officers managed to take him down before he entered a bar in Dayton's historic Oregon District entertainment area.

Another surveillance camera released by police shows the desperate scramble, with people running away trying to avoid the shooter. The shooter later emerges on the screen and falls to the ground just outside the entrance to a bar.

Recordings of 911 calls reveal the chaos and desperation at the scene.

"There were shots fired there, there was people hurt, there's somebody hurt," one caller told the dispatcher.

Betts died on the scene. The police chief said Betts was wearing body armor and was armed with an AR-15-style rifle that he legally purchased online.

Chief Biehl said Betts had the magazines to kill many more.

"If all of those were at full capacity, including the loose rounds found on the ground near him as well as in his backpack, he would have had a maximum of 250 rounds in his possession at the time," said Biehl.

9 people were killed including the gunman's younger sister who had gone with him to the downtown entertainment area that night. More than 30 people were wounded. Fourteen had injuries from gunshots, the rest were from broken glass and other injuries.

Police say the gunman went to the area with his sister and a third person, but they are not sure how she happened to become one of the victims.

"It seems to just defy believability he would shoot his own sister, but ,it's also hard to believe that he didn't recognize that was his sister," said Chief Biehl.

Some former classmates and friends of the shooter said Betts had made comments about shooting people in bars. They say he had also kept a "kill list" and a "rape list" and had been suspended from school for making threats.

In El Paso the death toll rose to 22 victims after two more people passed away. The names were released Monday.

Among those who were killed at the Walmart store mass shooting Saturday was 15-year-old high school student Javier Rodriguez. He was the youngest victim.

"Javier was one of a kind. If anyone was having a bad day. he made it a better day," said Alexis Acosta, Javier Rodriguez's friend.

El Paso police say the suspect in custody, Patrick Crusis, 21, had an AK-47 style rifle that was purchased legally near the suspects home in Allen, Texas.

"He took about 10-11 hours traveling from Allen, Texas to El Paso. Soon as he got here he was lost in a neighborhood and after that he found his way to the Wal-Mart because we understand he was hungry," said El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, implying the location of the mass shooting might have been random.

Justice Department officials are investigating the shooting as domestic terrorism. Police also are looking into whether the shooting was a hate crime, and whether Crusis is linked to an online account that made racist and anti-immigrant comments that were posted just before the attack.