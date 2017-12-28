Police seek robbery suspect seen attacking Chevron clerk on video

- Berkeley Police Department is asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect seen attacking a Chevron clerk on surveillance video.

On December 21 police responded to an assault and attempted robbery at the gas station located on 1300 San Pablo Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The victim told police the suspect, described as a black male, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", weighing 160-170 pounds and wearing a white hoodie, black jeans and white shoes, jumped the counter and began assaulting him.

Police said the employee suffered a bloody nose and lips. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

There are two camera angles of the assault. One shows the suspect attempting to open the cash register.

If you can help identify this suspect, please notify Robbery Detective Joe LeDoux at 981-5742 or jledoux@cityofberkeley.info.