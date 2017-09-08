Police seeking missing 81-YO whose car was found at BART station

ORINDA (BCN)-- BART police are asking for the public's help to find an 81-year-old man whose car was found at the Orinda BART station, police said today.

John Jones was last seen Thursday afternoon at his Moraga home.

After he went missing, his family found his car parked at the Orinda BART station parking lot and called police.

Police are do not know whether Jones boarded a BART train after parking his car.

Jones is described as a Caucasian man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact BART police at (510) 464-7000.