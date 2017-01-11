Now we know why Sasha Obama skipped dad's farewell address

Posted:Jan 11 2017 08:21AM PST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 08:24AM PST

Where in the world was President Barack Obama's youngest daughter Sasha during his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago?

Well, now we know.

A White House official confirmed that Sasha was at home in Washington, D.C., studying for a school exam the next day. Though Sasha was not there in person, President Obama still gave a touching tribute to both his daughters during his speech.

Read the full story from FoxNews.com here. 


