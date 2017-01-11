Now we know why Sasha Obama skipped dad's farewell address

Where in the world was President Barack Obama's youngest daughter Sasha during his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago?

Well, now we know.

A White House official confirmed that Sasha was at home in Washington, D.C., studying for a school exam the next day. Though Sasha was not there in person, President Obama still gave a touching tribute to both his daughters during his speech.

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

