Fox News Poll: Views on ObamaCare shift

(FOX NEWS) The number of voters who want Obamacare completely repealed is at a new low -- as is the number who wants to keep it as is. And for the first time, more favor expanding the law than killing it entirely.



Yet a new Fox News Poll also finds a majority continues to favor at least partial repeal of the health care law.



The poll, released Thursday, finds 57 percent of voters favor doing away with all (23 percent) or parts of Obamacare (34 percent). On the other hand, 41 percent would expand it (28 percent) or leave the law as is (13 percent).



