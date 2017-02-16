Some Bay Area restaurants close for 'A Day Without Immigrants'

- Numerous Bay Area businesses closed today as part of a national day of protest aimed at showing how important immigrants are to the United States and to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Multiple restaurants in Oakland are closed to support the effort, which is being referred to as a "Day Without Immigrants."

Miss Ollies, a Caribbean restaurant at 901 Washington St., and the Mexican restaurant Cosecha at 907 Washington St. are closed as part of the protest, according to each business' Facebook page.

Social media posts about the protest encouraged students to skip school today, but San Francisco Unified School District officials said they have heard of no unusual absences from their principals or any reports of

walkouts.

No walkouts have been reported at Oakland schools either, Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki said.

Ice cream shop and grocery store La Michoacana, with locations in Sonoma and Novato, is also closed today as part of the day of protest, according to its Facebook page.

A post on the company's page says that closing for a day is a small sacrifice compared to what immigrants face if they are deported. "The strive for progress is not a crime," the post adds.

Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. in San Mateo County is also closed for the protest, saying on its Facebook page that the company "takes great pride in our staff and we appreciate their commitment to providing our customers

quality food and service, and we fully support our staff in honoring this movement."