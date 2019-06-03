< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. SF property manager angered by notice from city that threatens fine"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/gum-police-sf-property-manager-angered-by-notice-from-city-that-threatens-fine">Gum police? SF property manager angered by notice from city that threatens fine</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/insurance-companies-to-stop-paying-monthly-assistance-to-victims-of-santa-rosa-firestorm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Rally_held_ahead_of_two_year_anniversary_0_7679116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Insurance companies to stop paying monthly assistance to victims of Santa Rosa firestorm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/insurance-companies-to-stop-paying-monthly-assistance-to-victims-of-santa-rosa-firestorm">Insurance companies to stop paying monthly assistance to victims of Santa Rosa firestorm</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-ditching-gourmet-ghetto-moniker"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Berkeley_ditching__Gourmet_Ghetto__monik_0_7679216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Berkeley ditching 'Gourmet Ghetto' moniker"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-ditching-gourmet-ghetto-moniker">Berkeley ditching 'Gourmet Ghetto' moniker</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/new-antioch-facility-opens-offers-victims-of-domestic-violence-most-services-under-one-roof"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Family_Justice_Center_opens_to_help_vict_0_7678883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="New Antioch facility opens, offers victims of domestic violence most services under one roof"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/new-antioch-facility-opens-offers-victims-of-domestic-violence-most-services-under-one-roof">New Antioch facility opens, offers victims of domestic violence most services under one roof</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/gum-police-sf-property-manager-angered-by-notice-from-city-that-threatens-fine">Gum police? SF property manager angered by notice from city that threatens fine</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/insurance-companies-to-stop-paying-monthly-assistance-to-victims-of-santa-rosa-firestorm">Insurance companies to stop paying monthly assistance to victims of Santa Rosa firestorm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-ditching-gourmet-ghetto-moniker">Berkeley ditching 'Gourmet Ghetto' moniker</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/new-antioch-facility-opens-offers-victims-of-domestic-violence-most-services-under-one-roof">New Antioch facility opens, offers victims of domestic violence most services under one roof</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/on-demand-helicopter-service-to-cut-travel-times-during-bay-area-commute">On-demand helicopter service aims to cut travel times during Bay Area rush hour</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/san-francisco-based-juullabs-scrutinized-following-latest-political-spending-report">San Francisco-based JUUL Labs scrutinized following latest political spending report</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/gum-police-sf-property-manager-angered-by-notice-from-city-that-threatens-fine"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Gum_police__SF_property_manager_angered__0_7679429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Gum police? SF property manager angered by notice from city that threatens fine"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/gum-police-sf-property-manager-angered-by-notice-from-city-that-threatens-fine">Gum police? SF property manager angered by notice from city that threatens fine</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/insurance-companies-to-stop-paying-monthly-assistance-to-victims-of-santa-rosa-firestorm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Rally_held_ahead_of_two_year_anniversary_0_7679116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Insurance companies to stop paying monthly assistance to victims of Santa Rosa firestorm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/insurance-companies-to-stop-paying-monthly-assistance-to-victims-of-santa-rosa-firestorm">Insurance companies to stop paying monthly assistance to victims of Santa Rosa firestorm</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-ditching-gourmet-ghetto-moniker"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Berkeley_ditching__Gourmet_Ghetto__monik_0_7679216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Berkeley ditching 'Gourmet Ghetto' moniker"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-ditching-gourmet-ghetto-moniker">Berkeley ditching 'Gourmet Ghetto' moniker</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/new-antioch-facility-opens-offers-victims-of-domestic-violence-most-services-under-one-roof"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Family_Justice_Center_opens_to_help_vict_0_7678883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="New Antioch facility opens, offers victims of domestic violence most services under one roof"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/new-antioch-facility-opens-offers-victims-of-domestic-violence-most-services-under-one-roof">New Antioch facility opens, offers victims of domestic violence most services under one roof</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/gum-police-sf-property-manager-angered-by-notice-from-city-that-threatens-fine">Gum police? SF property manager angered by notice from city that threatens fine</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/insurance-companies-to-stop-paying-monthly-assistance-to-victims-of-santa-rosa-firestorm">Insurance companies to stop paying monthly assistance to victims of Santa Rosa firestorm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-ditching-gourmet-ghetto-moniker">Berkeley ditching 'Gourmet Ghetto' moniker</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/new-antioch-facility-opens-offers-victims-of-domestic-violence-most-services-under-one-roof">New Antioch facility opens, offers victims of domestic violence most services under one roof</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/on-demand-helicopter-service-to-cut-travel-times-during-bay-area-commute">On-demand helicopter service aims to cut travel times during Bay Area rush hour</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/san-francisco-based-juullabs-scrutinized-following-latest-political-spending-report">San Francisco-based JUUL e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Bill to blunt Trump environment policy vetoed in California data-article-id="430563070" data-article-version="1.0">Bill to blunt Trump environment policy vetoed in California</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430563070" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Bill to blunt Trump environment policy vetoed in California&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/politics/bill-to-blunt-trump-environment-policy-vetoed-in-california-1" data-title="Bill to blunt Trump environment policy vetoed in California" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/politics/bill-to-blunt-trump-environment-policy-vetoed-in-california-1" addthis:title="Bill to blunt Trump environment policy vetoed in California"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430563070.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430563070");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430563070-410659298"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430563070-410659298" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-968048690_1559608231210_7348774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 06:54PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Engaged in environmental battles with the Trump administration on multiple fronts, California Gov. Gavin Newsom angered some allies on Friday by vetoing a bill aimed at blunting federal rollbacks of clean air and endangered species regulations in the state.</p> <p>The bill would have made it easier for state regulators to counter the Trump administration's efforts to change enforcement of the federal Endangered Species Act and other environmental pillars -- at least in California.</p> <p>But Newsom, a Democrat in his first year in office, called the bill "a solution in search of a problem." He said the bill would force the state to rely on old science and would imperil the complex negotiations between state and federal agencies over how to manage the state's water.</p> <p>"No other state has fought harder to defeat Trump's environmental policies, and that will continue to be the case," Newsom said in a veto message.</p> <p>But Democratic lawmakers and environmental advocates said the bill would do neither of those things, saying Newsom was wrong to veto a bill they said he did not understand.</p> <p>"It's going to be harder to get good environmental policy out of him than we thought it was," said Kathryn Phillips, director of the Sierra Club of California.</p> <p>California has been battling the Trump administration over environmental policy. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revoked California's authority to set its own emission standards for cars and trucks. Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra have already sued to block that move.</p> <p>Earlier this week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency blamed California for a backlog of plans detailing how it would combat air pollution, threatening to withdraw the state's federal road funding if state officials did not get its act together.</p> <p>And Thursday, the EPA accused California of failing to protect its water from pollution, in part because of an increasing homeless population.</p> <p>Newsom and other state officials have pushed back, declaring Trump is intentionally trying to harm California's residents. </p> <p>On Wednesday, 17 states -- including California -- filed a lawsuit seeking to block Trump's proposed rules they say would weaken the Endangered Species Act.<br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 