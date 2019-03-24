< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story396714018" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="396714018" data-article-version="1.0">Trump breaks silence on Mueller report, claims vindication</h1>
</header> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-396714018-396713772"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/24/getty%20trump_1553466644656.PNG_6936834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/24/getty%20trump_1553466644656.PNG_6936834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump on Sunday celebrated the summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, which did not exonerate the president or find he committed a crime. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-396714018-396713772" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/24/getty%20trump_1553466644656.PNG_6936834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>President Donald Trump on Sunday celebrated the summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, which did not exonerate the president or find he committed a crime. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/politics/trump-breaks-silence-on-mueller-report-claims-vindication">Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 24 2019 03:33PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 05:38AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-396714018" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines396714018' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/the-latest-mueller-report-does-not-exonerate-trump-or-find-he-committed-a-crime"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/trump_mueller_1497368597883_3495097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/mueller-report-full-text-of-justice-department-s-summary-of-the-russia-investigation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Read: DOJ's full summary of Russia investigation</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Breaking his silence on the special counsel investigation, President Donald Trump celebrated a summary of the findings Sunday, claiming it "was a complete and total exoneration," even though the report did not reach a definitive answer on whether he obstructed justice.</p><p>Trump spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Palm Beach, saying "it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia. ... There was no obstruction, and none whatsoever."</p><p>The president's comments came after the Justice Department said that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. The four-page summary by Attorney General William Barr said Mueller's report "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction and instead "sets out evidence on both sides of the question."</p><p><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/breaking-news/mueller-report-full-text-of-justice-department-s-summary-of-the-russia-investigation" target="_blank"><strong>Read: Full text of Justice Department's summary of the Russia investigation</strong></a></p><p>Trump's victory lap came after he kept a low profile over the weekend, heeding the advice of his lawyers, who warned him against tweeting about the probe before details were released. But on Sunday night he signaled that he was eager to go on the offensive against the probe that has shadowed his presidency.</p><p>"It's a shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest it's a shame that your president has had to go through this," Trump said. "This was an illegal takedown that failed."</p><p>White House advisers and allies were equally elated, with campaign manager Brad Parscale declaring in a statement that Trump "has been completely and fully vindicated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller."</p><p>For their part, Democrats called for Mueller's full report to be released and vowed to press on with their own investigation, setting up future clashes with the White House.</p><p>Before the summary was released, Trump, who spent the weekend golfing and relaxing with his family, was said to be relieved and happy that Robert Mueller's probe ended without any new indictments , according to people close to the White House.</p><p>The president notably dialed back his high-octane Twitter account over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, he tweeted: "Good Morning, Have A Great Day!" and "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" The relative silence stood in contrast with the previous weekend, when Trump unleashed more than 50 tweets, many scathing attacks on the investigations that imperiled his presidency.</p><p>Trump spent Sunday golfing with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, also a former South Carolina congressman, according to a White House official, as aides sought to keep the president busy during the tumultuous weekend.</p><p>The president has railed against Mueller for months, calling the investigation a politically motivated "witch hunt." The inquiry focused on whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 campaign, as well as whether the president tried to obstruct the probe.</p><p>A larger pack of aides than normal - including press secretary Sarah Sanders - traveled with Trump to Mar-a-Lago to manage any fallout. Trump was briefed on what his supporters would say on television throughout the weekend; aides hoped the president might stay quiet if he felt his messages were getting out even if he wasn't delivering them himself.</p><p>White House officials were cautious about declaring victory or getting ahead of the details, said a person familiar with White House thinking, who like others, insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Trump allies like Republican Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan handled television interviews over the weekend, while White House officials were expected to speak more during the week.</p><p>Trump spent the weekend surrounded by aides, friends and family, including son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who are at the Florida estate for spring break with their children. Trump's eldest son was out fishing with his children when the report was delivered.</p><p>The president and first lady Melania Trump celebrated their son Barron's 13th birthday with dinner on the patio of Mar-a-Lago on Friday night. Trump also attended a GOP dinner that night and basked in the applause of hundreds of dressed-to-the-nines attendees.</p><p>He spent Saturday golfing with singer-songwriter Kid Rock in temperatures that hit the 80s, and headed back to his golf club again on Sunday. Trump also spent time on the phone with trusted confidants.</p><p>The president's low-key approach was a marked shift from his posture in recent days. Beginning last weekend, he unleashed a storm of tweets that were unusually harsh and varied, even by Trump's standards.</p><p>He leveled fresh recriminations at the late Sen. John McCain. He called adviser Kellyanne Conway's husband a "loser husband from hell," former FBI Director James Comey a "dirty cop" and former Vice President Joe Biden as a "low I.Q. individual." And Trump tweeted ongoing denouncements about the Mueller probe, saying it is the "biggest scandal in the history of the country."</p><p>Aides blamed that Twitter explosion in part due to too much free time. Heading into this high-stakes weekend, Trump advisers made a point of keeping the president busy and focused on positive developments, according to the Republican close to the White House.</p><p>___</p><p>Miller and Lucey reported from Washington. Lemire reported from New York. adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '396714018'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8338"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405576" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/mueller-s-russia-probe-report-rules-out-criminal-collusion" title="Dems demand full Mueller report; Trump says OK with him" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dems_demand_full_Mueller_report__Trump_s_0_6939132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dems_demand_full_Mueller_report__Trump_s_0_6939132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Dems demand full Mueller report; Trump says OK with him"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dems_demand_full_Mueller_report__Trump_s_0_6939132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dems_demand_full_Mueller_report__Trump_s_0_6939132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Dems demand full Mueller report; Trump says OK with him"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dems demand full Mueller report; Trump says OK with him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 03:26AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 02:28PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump said Monday the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's full report "wouldn't bother me at all" as congressional Democrats clamored for the Justice Department to release the entire document and not just the summary from Attorney General William Barr.</p><p>Trump's remarks came as Democrats prepared to huddle behind closed doors Monday evening to plot strategy for their own investigations of obstruction of justice and Russian election interference, among other matters related to the president, following the release of Barr's summary. Barr's four-page document said Mueller did not find that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election — knocking down arguments from Democrats who have claimed there was evidence of such collusion.</p><p>But Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, according to Barr's summary, instead of setting out "evidence on both sides" of the question and stating that "while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." Absent a recommendation from Mueller, Barr stepped in and decided there wasn't sufficient evidence to establish that the president obstructed justice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-breaks-silence-on-mueller-report-claims-vindication" title="Trump breaks silence on Mueller report, claims vindication" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/24/getty%20trump_1553466644656.PNG_6936834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/24/getty%20trump_1553466644656.PNG_6936834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Trump breaks silence on Mueller report, claims vindication"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/24/getty%20trump_1553466644656.PNG_6936834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/24/getty%20trump_1553466644656.PNG_6936834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Trump breaks silence on Mueller report, claims vindication"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump breaks silence on Mueller report, claims vindication</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 24 2019 03:33PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 05:38AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Breaking his silence on the special counsel investigation, President Donald Trump celebrated a summary of the findings Sunday, claiming it "was a complete and total exoneration," even though the report did not reach a definitive answer on whether he obstructed justice.</p><p>Trump spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Palm Beach, saying "it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia. ... There was no obstruction, and none whatsoever."</p><p>The president's comments came after the Justice Department said that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. The four-page summary by Attorney General William Barr said Mueller's report "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction and instead "sets out evidence on both sides of the question."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/mueller-report-full-text-of-justice-department-s-summary-of-the-russia-investigation" title="Mueller report: Full text of Justice Department's summary of the Russia investigation" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Mueller report: Full text of Justice Department's summary of the Russia investigation"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Mueller report: Full text of Justice Department's summary of the Russia investigation"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mueller report: Full text of Justice Department's summary of the Russia investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 24 2019 01:46PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 24 2019 02:04PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Justice Department said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.</p><p>Attorney General William Barr's letter summarizing the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller was released to Congress and the public without any input from Mueller. Read the four-page summary below. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/grandfather-marks-somber-anniversary-no-arrests-in-grandson-s-death"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Grandfather_marks_somber_anniversary__no_0_6941307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Grandfather_marks_somber_anniversary__no_0_20190326060949"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grandfather marks somber anniversary; 