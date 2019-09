Franco Finn of Alaska Airlines visits KTVU, to talk about one of the San Francisco Giants more popular promotions each year - 2 for 1 airline voucher giveway. Franco Finn of Alaska Airlines visits KTVU, to talk about one of the San Francisco Giants more popular promotions each year - 2 for 1 airline voucher giveway.

Alaska Airlines and the San Francisco Giants teamed up Saturday for one of the baseball club's most popular promotions each year.

The airline and the team gave away 2 for 1 airline ticket vouchers.

Alaska Airlines spokesman, Franco Finn, who is also known as the "Hype Man" at Warriors games, came to KTVU studios to preview the big promotion.

He spoke with KTVU's Sara Zendehnam about the event, its popularity, and the Warriors move across the bay, and into their new arena, Chase Center.