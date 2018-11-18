Port of Oakland sees busiest peak season ever for imports

- The Port Of Oakland saw its busiest peak shipping season ever for imports during the last three months, according to port officials.

The port handled the equivalent of 250,686 loaded 20-foot containers from August through October, breaking the old peak season import record of 233,825 containers loaded in the summer and fall of 2017.

Port of Oakland officials attributed the increase in cargo volume to strong U.S. consumer spending and the rushing of imports into the U.S. ahead of a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The port had its busiest October in its 91-year history, handling 82,397 loaded 20-foot import containers, according to port officials.

That figure was a 7.4 percent increase compared to October of 2017.

Port officials reported total volume, which includes handling imports, exports and empty containers, was up 3.9 percent through the first 10 months of 2018.