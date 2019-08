- Shoppers at the Great Mall in Milpitas were briefly held in the shopping center Sunday night when police received reports of gunshots.

Police searched the mall and did not find any evidence of shots fired or any victims. Shoppers were then escorted to the parking lots where they were free to leave.

Great Mall of the Bay Area Update 2: At this time there is NO evidence that shots were fired at the GMBA. Officers are continuing to search the mall interior. #MilpitasPD — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 26, 2019

Reports of gunfire from people in the mall and on social media began coming in about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Police were at the mall for several hours investigating, but said late Sunday that there is no threat to the public.

Police later confirmed that the sound thought to be gunshots was the sound of glass breaking at a mall jewelry store. Police said they are searching for three men in connection to an attempted robbery at that jewelry store.