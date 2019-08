- Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson acknowledges that some think she's a long-shot, but you wouldn't think it from the big cheers she received Thursday night at a fundraiser in San Francisco.

The room was packed with people and swelteringly hot in the community room of Manny's restaurant in the Mission District.

The crowd came to hear Williamson, an author, activist and Washington outsider, speak about her vision for the nation.

Some supporters say they feel Williamson speaks from the heart, and is a breath of fresh air in the crowded 2020 democratic primary.

"The convetntional political establishment is the problem. It is time for the people to step in now," Williamson said, getting cheers from the crowd.

Williamson talked for 45 minutes about creating what she calls a moral economy with compassionate capitalism.

She also talked about U.S. history and the need to heal the nation's racial wounds, calling for reparations for African-Americans and acknowledgement of wrongs inflicted upon Native Americans.

"You can't have the future you want unless you're willing to clean up the past that's why we need to deal with race and also Native American justice," said Williamson.

She said another top priority is investing in children.

"In a country as rich as ours, to withold education from a child simply because we base our education funding on property taxes? How immoral is that?" said Williamson.

She added that the U.S. should have a Department of Peace, instead of spending so much on weapons of war.

Some in the crowd were longtime fans, who brought Williamson's books hoping to get her signature.

"I just love her message. I love what she represents. A department of Peace? How many people talk about that. It's fantastic," said Eric Woodruff, a San Francisco resident.

Some say Williamson caught their attention in the July debate and has inspired them in a way other Democrats have not.

"I've never been inspired by politics. And I'm inspired to listen to her and to actually start to be an activist and make a difference," said Cassie Breeggemann of San Francisco, "I actually didn't vote in the last election. But I do plan to vote for this one."

'She's talking about other issues in the way that they aren't. One for sure she talked about tonight. She talked about reparations for American descendants of slavery," said Rita Forte of Oakland.

Williamson says although two candidates, John Hickenlooper and Eric Swalwell have exited the race, she has no intention of dropping out.

"Right now we almost have the donors that will get us to the 130,000 mark and the polls will be coming out in the next few days," said Williamson, "I'm feeling heard."

Williamson's campaign say they need just 5,000 more donors to make the September debate threshold. Williamson will still need to get at least 2% support in four DNC-approved polls by Aug. 28, however, if she hopes to take her message to the debate stage in Houston.

Her next campaign stops are scheduled for Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara, and then a return to San Francisco next Friday.