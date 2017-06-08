Question of the Day: How closely are you following the Comey testimony?

Posted: Jun 08 2017 06:40AM PDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 06:42AM PDT

Fired FBI Director James Comey is testifying under oath before a U.S. Senate intelligence committee.

The testimony is an attempt by Congress to determine if Russia meddled in the U.S. election last November and if the Trump campaign was involved.

How closely will you be monitoring the hearing, which starts at 7 a.m. PST? If the answer is yes, you can follow our livestream here: 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 