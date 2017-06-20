Question of the Day: Is it legal to break into a car on hot day if you see a child?
Hot days are here and children are sometimes unfortunately left in hot cars. The California Highway Patrol says breaking into a car if you see a child falls into a legal gray area, although a law was passed last year that allows anyone to break into a car to rescue an animal.
