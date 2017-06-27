Question of the Day: How concerned are you with the future of your personal healthcare?

Posted: Jun 27 2017 06:55AM PDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 06:59AM PDT

The Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under President Barack Obama's health care law, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday, complicating GOP leaders' hopes of pushing the plan through the chamber this week.

As this new bill moves towards a vote how concerned are you with the future of your personal healthcare? Take our poll below:

