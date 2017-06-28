Question of the Day: If the Warriors are invited to the White House, do you think they should go?
Visiting the White House is a tradition for sports champions. But now there's a petition to stop the Warriors from visiting President Trump if he asks.
The team has told KTVU they haven't made a decision yet, but last week, Coach Steve Kerr said the team should consider the invitation and thinks it could have positive ramifications if they go.
