Question of the Day: If the Warriors are invited to the White House, do you think they should go?

Visiting the White House is a tradition for sports champions. But now there's a petition to stop the Warriors from visiting President Trump if he asks.

The team has told KTVU they  haven't made a decision yet, but last week, Coach Steve Kerr said the team should consider the invitation and thinks it could have positive ramifications if they go.

