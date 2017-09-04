Question of the Day: Do you support a $15/hr minimum wage nationwide?

Posted: Sep 04 2017 06:05AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 06:20AM PDT

As part of a nationwide Labor Day effort, union members will be marching, chanting and rallying in various Bay Area locations for a $15 national minimum hourly wage Monday, union representatives said.   Union members will gather in locations including downtown Oakland, San Jose and Watsonville, according to organizers from the Service Employees International Union.

