Question of the Day: Do you support a $15/hr minimum wage nationwide?

As part of a nationwide Labor Day effort, union members will be marching, chanting and rallying in various Bay Area locations for a $15 national minimum hourly wage Monday, union representatives said. Union members will gather in locations including downtown Oakland, San Jose and Watsonville, according to organizers from the Service Employees International Union.

Read more here and take our poll below.

Do you support a $15/hr minimum wage nationwide? https://t.co/I4jdI0uBmu — KTVU (@KTVU) September 4, 2017