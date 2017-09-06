Question of the Day: Do you have the recommended 3-day supply of food and water?
As Hurricane Irma continues to move toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center is advising people to have at least a three-day supply of food and water.
Here, in California, the state Dept. of Public Health has the same recommendations.
Read more about Irma's path and take our poll below.
Do you have the recommended 3-day supply of food and water for emergencies? https://t.co/XOaTF2fZQM— KTVU (@KTVU) September 6, 2017