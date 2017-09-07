Question of the Day: Do you still shop at the mall?

Back to school spending is second only to the Christmas holiday season; generating $27 billion in sales.

But, where are those dollars going? Experts show that 81 percent are shopping at stores like Target and Walmart, up 24 percent from last year; 28 percent are heading to traditional department stores, which is down 26 percent from last year. Only eight percent of shoppers now buy their back to school gear at specialty clothing stores, down 17 percent, as most shoppers say they now spend more online.

