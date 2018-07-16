Question of the Day: Do you think expanded DMV hours will help alleviate long wait times?

The DMV is opening two new Bay Area field offices an hour earlier as of Monday. The Oakland Claremont field office and the San Jose Driver Processing Center will open at 7 a.m. four days a week. The offices will continue to open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. daily. 

