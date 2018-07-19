Question of the Day: Should groups who deny the Holocaust happened be banned on Facebook?
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.
Read more here and take our poll below.
