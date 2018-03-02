Question of the Day: Should non-smokers get extra vacation days?
A new survey says two-thirds of nonsmokers feel they should get extra paid time off to compensate for their smoking co-workers.
The survey was conducted by Halo Cigs, an electronic cigarette company. Over 1,000 people were surveyed about smoke breaks.
According to the survey, about 81 percent of smokers believe smoke breaks are fair. Meanwhile, 74.8 percent of nonsmokers disagreed.
