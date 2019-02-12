< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Quintuplets turn 1, father runs marathon pushing all five to mark the milestone Image Gallery 4 PHOTOS

Earlier this month, Chad Kempel ran the annual Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach pushing the five 1 year olds in their five-seat mega stroller. src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="quints_run_16x9_1550000087914.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/11/chad%20running_1549926872951.jpg_6749650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-388848953-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="chad running_1549926872951.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/11/kids_1549926788914_6749649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-388848953-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="kids_1549926788914.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/11/chad%20run_1549926704663.jpg_6749643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-388848953-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="chad run_1549926704663.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-388848953-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img Earlier this month, Chad Kempel ran the annual Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach pushing the five 1 year olds in their five-seat mega stroller. Chad Kempel ran a 26.2 mile marathon pushing his five quintuplets last week. They kids just turned 1. The Kempel quintuplets turned 1 last month. Earlier this month, Chad Kempel ran the annual Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach pushing the five 1 year olds in their five-seat mega stroller. They kids just turned 1. " title="chad running_1549926872951.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/11/kids_1549926788914_6749649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="The Kempel quintuplets turned 1 last month. " title="kids_1549926788914.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/11/chad%20run_1549926704663.jpg_6749643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Earlier this month, Chad Kempel ran the annual Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach pushing the five 1 year olds in their five-seat mega stroller. By Kristin J. Bender, KTVU
Posted Feb 11 2019 03:06PM PST
Updated Mar 24 2019 03:20PM PDT Bender, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Feb 11 2019 03:06PM PST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 24 2019 03:20PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-388848953" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif.</strong> - A 37-year-old father who last year welcomed quintuplets just did something pretty remarkable to mark the first birthdays of Lincoln, Noelle, Grayson, Preston and Gabriella.</p><p>Earlier this month, Chad Kempel ran the annual Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, pushing the five 1 year olds in their five-seat mega stroller. </p><p>“To my knowledge, no one has ever done it,’’ said Kempel, who pounded the rain-soaked pavement for five hours and 31 minutes to complete the 26.2 miles. </p><p>But then, he took the running achievement a step further. </p><p>His wife, Amy, had carried the five babies for exactly 27 weeks and 3 days and Kempel wanted to honor her by running exactly 27.3 miles. </p><p>“(The marathon) was a challenge and people make these “wow” comments to me, but it was only a number of hours and nothing compared to what Amy has endured carrying and caring for all the kids,’’ he said. “Her marathon is much more difficult.” </p><p>Kempel was also trying to set a Guinness World Record when he ran the marathon. To do that, he paid the standard $5 entry fee to Guinness to create a “new record title suggestion."<br /> They didn’t exactly have a “man pushes quintuplets in stroller in 26.2-mile marathon” category. </p><p>There are some categories that were kind of close, though. </p><p>Rob Forbes, who lives in the United Kingdom, holds the world record (2:43:11) for the fastest marathon (completed by a man) while pushing two children in a double stroller. He set the record last year. </p><p>And Ann Marie Cody set a world record (for females) last March when she completed the Modesto Marathon in 4:06:33 while pushing her triplets in their stroller. </p><p>Guinness said Kempel could set a record in his new category as long as he ran the Feb. 3 marathon in four hours and 45 minutes or less. </p><p>Half way through the race, he was on track to complete the Guinness requirement. </p><p>“I was nine minutes ahead for the Guinness record at the half-way point,’’ he said.</p><p>But at the 15-mile mark, there was some feeding that needed to be tended to and his pace slowed a bit. <br /> He was calculating how much faster he’d need to run to set the record, while other racers snapped pictures of Kempel and the babies, encouraged him to step it up, and even helped pass him the baby's formula bottles.</p><p>Kempel said he might try to set the record another time, though it’s tough to find marathons that allow strollers.<br /> And finding time to run with the five kids in the mega-stroller is tough. He only ran a total of five miles pushing the kids once before he hit the marathon course, he said. </p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/bay-area-couple-welcomes-quintuplets" target="_blank">RELATED: Bay Area family welcomes quintuplets </a></li> </ul> <p>Of course, marking the quintuplets’ birthdays wasn’t just about their dad completing a marathon. <br /> The whole family, including their other daughters, 2-year-old Avery and 4-year-old Savannah, took a trip to the Oakland Zoo and the family and a few friends also celebrated with a cupcake party that had the colored frosting ending up just about everywhere except in the kid’s mouths. </p><p>KTVU first told the story of the quintuplets in late 2017 while Amy Kempel was in the hospital on bedrest about 25 weeks pregnant. Not long after, the babies were born on Jan. 11, 2018 by cesarean section, 13 weeks premature. </p><p>Each weighed under 3 pounds and spent 73 days in the hospital before they all settled into the family home in Mountain House in San Joaquin County. </p><p>The pregnancy was a result of a procedure known as intrauterine insemination. It’s different from in vitro fertilization because it’s less complex and invasive and also less expensive. </p><p>Before all the babies came home, hospital staff had warned the Kempels that telling the babies apart would be challenging, and the parents should consider color coding the children by painting each of their fingernails with a different color polish or putting name wrist bands on them.</p><p>But recognizing mellow Preston from saucer-eyed Lincoln was never an issue. <br /> And telling Gabriella apart from Noelle wasn’t tough either. Gabriella was the smallest at birth, just 2.5 pounds, and is now the largest of the babies at nearly 25 pounds. </p><p>“She’s the one who usually rings the chow bell,’’’ said Kempel. </p><p>Noelle, the couple said, has undergone the biggest personality change. She can belt out some pretty ferocious cries, but also thrives on attention, probably more than any of her siblings. </p><p>The Kempels say watching the children grow and change and stay happy and healthy is a blessing, but the last year has been challenging and exhausting for sure. </p><p>The couple hasn't been able to go on an overnight “date,” in more than a year and finding time to color or do a puzzle with their older girls is sometimes impossible. </p><p>Even getting a simple question answered over the constant noise is tough. “It’s hard to even ask, ‘did you remember to get tomatoes?’” said Amy Kempel, smiling. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sfpd-at-scene-of-shooting-at-13th-south-van-ness" title="Man suffers life-threatening injury in San Francisco" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Man_shot_in_head_in_San_Francisco_parole_0_6941303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Man_shot_in_head_in_San_Francisco_parole_0_6941303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Man suffers life-threatening injury in San Francisco"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Man_shot_in_head_in_San_Francisco_parole_0_6941303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Man_shot_in_head_in_San_Francisco_parole_0_6941303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Man suffers life-threatening injury in San Francisco"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man suffers life-threatening injury in San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 04:51PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 10:56PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was shot and critically injured in a California state parole office Monday afternoon in San Francisco. </p><p>It happened at South Van Ness Avenue and 13th Street, in a large complex of offices known as CitiCenter. </p><p>Just before 4 p.m., one man opened fire in a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation lobby. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-police-seek-help-in-identifying-sexual-battery-suspect" title="Berkeley police seek help in identifying sexual battery suspect" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Berkeley_police_seek_help_in_identifying_0_6941113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Berkeley_police_seek_help_in_identifying_0_6941113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Berkeley police seek help in identifying sexual battery suspect"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Berkeley_police_seek_help_in_identifying_0_6941113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Berkeley_police_seek_help_in_identifying_0_6941113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Berkeley police seek help in identifying sexual battery suspect"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Berkeley police seek help in identifying sexual battery suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Shuttleworth </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 06:23PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 10:46PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BERKELEY (BCN) Berkeley police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in the sexual battery of a woman last month.</p><p>Police said the male suspect inappropriately touched the woman against her will while she was walking in the 1300 block of University Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.</p><p>Police said witnesses described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old who is 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and light facial hair who was wearing a black hooded top at the time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/apple-fires-shots-against-ad-tech-giants-with-its-privacy-push" title="Apple fires shots against ad-tech giants with its privacy push" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Apple-Pay-Tim-Cook_1553555393072_6939828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Apple-Pay-Tim-Cook_1553555393072_6939828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Apple fires shots against ad-tech giants with its privacy push"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Apple-Pay-Tim-Cook_1553555393072_6939828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/25/Apple-Pay-Tim-Cook_1553555393072_6939828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Apple fires shots against ad-tech giants with its privacy push"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple fires shots against ad-tech giants with its privacy push</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sriram Sharma, KTVU </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 04:08PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 25 2019 04:30PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple’s newly launched news, gaming, video subscription and credit card service all have one differentiating feature in common – a pledge to keep user data private. </p><p>Apple hammered the privacy keyword over and over again in each one of its product announcements – highlighting how it won’t be collecting and sharing its data with third party advertisers. </p><p>“We take the same approach at Apple with our services as we do with our products…They are designed to keep your personal information private and 