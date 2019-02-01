< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411198353" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Raptors fan arrested after vulgar comment about Ayesha Curry on live TV addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/raptors-fan-arrested-after-vulgar-comment-about-ayesha-curry-on-live-tv" addthis:title="Raptors fan arrested after vulgar comment about Ayesha Curry on live TV"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411198353.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411198353");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411198353-387022500"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ayesha and Stephen Curry at Homemade in Jack London Square. Photo: Cristina Rendon/KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ayesha and Stephen Curry at Homemade in Jack London Square. Photo: Cristina Rendon/KTVU</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411198353-387022500" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ayesha and Stephen Curry at Homemade in Jack London Square. Photo: Cristina Rendon/KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ayesha and Stephen Curry at Homemade in Jack London Square. By Duncan Sinfield
Posted Jun 06 2019 12:09PM PDT That's when Tristan Warkentin, 28, stepped up to the mic and responded to the reporter's question. She asked him what it was like to be at the stadium for the game.</p> <p>"The vibe was unreal and I just want to let everyone know Ayesha Curry we're gonna f**k her right in the p**sy," said Warkentin.</p> <p>The reporter quickly apologized to TV viewers for the man's response.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Raptors fan says some inappropriate stuff about Ayesha Curry on Live Canadian TV <a href="https://t.co/Xp3SYklX9e">pic.twitter.com/Xp3SYklX9e</a></p> — The Render (@TheRenderSports) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRenderSports/status/1135396937606279170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 3, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>According to the Toronto Police Service, Warkentin was arrested for criminal mischief since he knew his comments would air on live TV.</p> <p>After the incident, Warkentin said he recieved death threats because of his comments.</p> <p>He told the id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/3-shot-including-10-yo-boy-at-santa-rosa-park-man-suffers-life-threatening-injuries" title="4 shot including 11-YO boy at Santa Rosa park, man suffers life-threatening injuries" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/3_shot_including_10_YO_boy_at_Santa_Rosa_0_7360026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/3_shot_including_10_YO_boy_at_Santa_Rosa_0_7360026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/3_shot_including_10_YO_boy_at_Santa_Rosa_0_7360026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/3_shot_including_10_YO_boy_at_Santa_Rosa_0_7360026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/3_shot_including_10_YO_boy_at_Santa_Rosa_0_7360026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three people including a 10-year-old boy were shot Wednesday evening at Santa Rosa's Jacobs Park, police said. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 shot including 11-YO boy at Santa Rosa park, man suffers life-threatening injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andre Torrez</span>, <span class="author">Keith Burbank </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:43PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:30AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people including an 11-year-old boy were shot Wednesday evening at Santa Rosa's Jacobs Park, police said. </p><p>The boy along with two other men, ages 20 and 45, are believed to be innocent bystanders. A 21-year-old man who is believed to be the intended target is suffering from life-threatening injuries, but his condition is stable. w% INLINE %</p><p>Multiple 911 calls came in at around 7:35 p.m. to report the shooting at the park near Link Lane and West Ninth Street and Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. According to police, several soccer games were happening at this area as hundreds of people were in the park. % INLINE % </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/marking-75-years-since-d-day-world-leaders-meet-in-france-to-honor-servicemembers" title="Marking 75 years since D-Day, world leaders meet in France to honor servicemembers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/President_Trump_speaks_at_D_Day_remembra_0_7358446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/President_Trump_speaks_at_D_Day_remembra_0_7358446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/President_Trump_speaks_at_D_Day_remembra_0_7358446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/President_Trump_speaks_at_D_Day_remembra_0_7358446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/President_Trump_speaks_at_D_Day_remembra_0_7358446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump speaks at D-Day remembrance" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marking 75 years since D-Day, world leaders meet in France to honor servicemembers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:16AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:29AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With silent remembrance and respect, nations honored the fallen and the singular bravery of all Allied troops who sloshed through bloodied water to the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago on D-Day, the assault that portended the fall of Hitler's Third Reich.</p><p>French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump praised the soldiers, sailors and airmen, the survivors and those who lost their lives, in powerful speeches Thursday that credited the June 6, 1944, surprise air and sea operation that brought tens of thousands of men to Normandy, each not knowing whether he would survive the day.</p><p>"You are the pride of our nation, you are the glory of our republic, and we thank you from the bottom of our heart," Trump said, of the warriors engaged in the ultimate fight of good against evil in World War II.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/man-found-shot-dead-in-car-in-san-jose" title="Man found shot dead in car in San Jose" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Jose_homicide_0_7359018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Jose_homicide_0_7359018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Jose_homicide_0_7359018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Jose_homicide_0_7359018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Jose_homicide_0_7359018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man found shot dead in car in San Jose" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found shot dead in car in San Jose</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:04AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:10AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was found dead following a shooting in east San Jose early Thursday morning, according to police.</p><p>An officer on patrol heard several shots fired around 12:19 a.m., police said. Officers then found a victim in a vehicle in the 1200 block of McGinness Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There are currently no suspects.</p><p>No additional information is immediately available. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/community/child-piano-prodigy-gives-back-to-the-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_20190606190343"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Child piano prodigy gives back to the community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vallejo-police-release-video-of-shooting-last-week-ask-public-for-help"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Vallejo_police_release_video_of_shooting_0_7360132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Vallejo_police_release_video_of_shooting_0_20190606183947"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vallejo police release video of shooting last week, ask public for help</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-gets-second-chance-at-life-thanks-to-livermore-firefighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_firefighter_gives_man_second_c_0_7360408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Livermore_firefighter_gives_man_second_c_0_20190606181826"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man gets second chance at life thanks to Livermore firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/livermore-trivia-how-well-do-you-know-your-city-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_trivia_0_7360111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Livermore_trivia_0_20190606174912"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Livermore trivia: How well do you know your city?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/raptors-fan-arrested-after-vulgar-comment-about-ayesha-curry-on-live-tv" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/02/01/Steph_Ayesha_Homemade_1549059954098_6708408_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ayesha&#x20;and&#x20;Stephen&#x20;Curry&#x20;at&#x20;Homemade&#x20;in&#x20;Jack&#x20;London&#x20;Square&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Cristina&#x20;Rendon&#x2f;KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Raptors fan arrested after vulgar comment about Ayesha Curry on live TV</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/community/child-piano-prodigy-gives-back-to-the-community" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Child piano prodigy gives back to the community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vallejo-police-release-video-of-shooting-last-week-ask-public-for-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Vallejo_police_release_video_of_shooting_0_7360132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Vallejo_police_release_video_of_shooting_0_7360132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Vallejo_police_release_video_of_shooting_0_7360132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Vallejo_police_release_video_of_shooting_0_7360132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Vallejo_police_release_video_of_shooting_0_7360132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vallejo police release video of shooting last week, ask public for help</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-gets-second-chance-at-life-thanks-to-livermore-firefighter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_firefighter_gives_man_second_c_0_7360408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_firefighter_gives_man_second_c_0_7360408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_firefighter_gives_man_second_c_0_7360408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_firefighter_gives_man_second_c_0_7360408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_firefighter_gives_man_second_c_0_7360408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man gets second chance at life thanks to Livermore firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/livermore-trivia-how-well-do-you-know-your-city-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_trivia_0_7360111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_trivia_0_7360111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_trivia_0_7360111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_trivia_0_7360111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Livermore_trivia_0_7360111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Livermore trivia: How well do you know your city?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 