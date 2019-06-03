< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Photo: Diane Nicholas/Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue. Rare albino fawn rescued in Woodland on May 29, 2019 is being cared for by Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue in Loomis. Rare albino fawn rescued in Woodland on May 29, 2019 is being cared for by Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue in Loomis. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410567588-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="albino fawn rescued_1559586654905.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/spirit%20albino%20fawn_1559586652698.jpg_7347234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410567588-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="spirit albino fawn_1559586652698.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn_1559586652449.jpg_7347233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410567588-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="albino fawn_1559586652449.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410567588-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo: Diane Nicholas/Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue. Rare albino fawn rescued in Woodland on May 29, 2019 is being cared for by Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue in Loomis. " title="albino fawn rescued_1559586654905.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: Diane Nicholas/Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue. Rare albino fawn rescued by trucker in Northern California
By Sharon Song, KTVU
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:28AM PDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 11:59AM PDT Pacifica crews rescue baby deer...</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-orphaned-fawns-rescued-by-good-samaritans"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/04/25/deer_1_1556230542600_7172933_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>2 orphaned fawns rescued by Good Samaritans</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOOMIS, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - A rare albino fawn found on a road in Woodland is now in the care of an animal rescue center. </p><p>Diane Nicholas of Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue of Loomis told KTVU that the animal was rescued last Wednesday, when the young deer caught the eye of a truck driver who noticed something white in the middle of the road.</p><p>"He thought, what the heck is this? And he turned around," Nicholas explained. "When he came upon it, he thought it was a lamb or some kind of goat," she continued, but soon he realized it could be an albino fawn. </p><p>That's when he contacted Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue.</p><p>Nicholas said the small deer with a pink nose and large ears is about 3 weeks old. Her mother has not been located, leading rescue workers to believe she may have been killed, perhaps hit by a car.</p><p>"If it had a sibling, I don't think it survived," Nicholas added, explaining a young fawn needs to nurse to stay alive.</p><p>So it's a lucky thing the rescued deer came into the center.</p><p>And animal care workers are quite aware how special an event it is for them.</p><p>"For 13 years of doing this, we've never gotten an albino before," Nicholas, who founded Kindred Spirits, said. "We take over 200 fawns in a year. This is our first one. They are very, very rare."</p><p>She said some studies suggest one in 43,000 deer are born albino.</p><p>The fawn, who has been named Spirit, will remain at the center for about six months. She's currently in isolation but will evenutally be socialized with a herd of other rescued deer.</p><p>The herd will then be released back into the wild together, which will increase the animals' chance for survival, Nicholas explained.</p><p>As for this special one, she's doing quite well and already showing signs she'll succeed once released.</p><p>Nicholas described Spirit as spirited and spunky, characteristics she exhibited as soon as she came in to the center.</p><p>"Even from day one, she didn't want me touching her. She was screaming at me," the rescue worker said, adding that the fawn has been eating well too. In fact, after her feeding Monday morning, Nicholas described how once Spirit got what she wanted and was well fed, the young wriggled away, whacked her caretaker with her hoofs in the process and turned her back to her.</p><p>"I could tell she's feisty," Nicholas said, "and that's exactly what we really want."</p><p>This is an incredible treat for rescue workers, as they're aware they likely won't get another opportunity to get so close to such a rare creature, Nicholas acknowledged. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7347386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7347386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7347386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7347386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:23PM PDT</span></p> <p Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. The approach is similar to what Apple already offers on the iPhone and iPad. Apple debuted iTunes 16 years ago to manage digital music for the iPod, which paved the way for the iPhone. The changes are coming with the new Mac software update, Catalina. Apple debuted iTunes 16 years ago to manage digital music for the iPod, which paved the way for the iPhone.</p><p>The changes are coming with the new Mac software update, Catalina.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/this-is-the-west-coast-eric-garner-case-father-dies-after-telling-hayward-police-he-cant-breathe" title="‘This is the West Coast Eric Garner case:' Father dies after telling Hayward police he can't breathe" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 'This is the West Coast Eric Garner case:' Father dies after telling Hayward police he can't breathe
By Lisa Fernandez, KTVU, Candice Nguyen, KTVU
Posted Jun 03 2019 10:51AM PDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:46PM PDT Nelson Jr. was suffering from schizophrenia and wanted help, the lawsuit states. Police arrived and called an ambulance. While waiting for paramedics, Nelson Jr. apparently became agitated, kicking the back of the patrol car, asking to get out. Police said they needed to restrain the 6-foot, 350-pound man face down on the ground to get him to stop kicking. Nelson Jr. died after telling officers that he couldn’t breathe. </p><p>WARNING! GRAPHIC VIDEO: Hawyard police video shows Roy Nelson saying "I can't breathe"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-to-pay-400-0000-for-fatal-police-shooting-of-mario-woods" title="San Francisco to pay $400,000 for fatal police shooting of Mario Woods" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. San Francisco to pay $400,000 for fatal police shooting of Mario Woods
Posted Jun 03 2019 01:33PM PDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:35PM PDT San Francisco will pay $400,000 to the mother of a black man who was fatally shot by five police officers to settle a lawsuit over his death. Gwendolyn Woods is the mother of Mario Woods, a 26-year-old man who was suspected in a stabbing and shot by police in 2015. She filed a lawsuit days after his death seeking monetary damages from the city. The shooting of Woods was caught on video. Protests ensued and Police Chief Greg Suhr resigned. An autopsy found Woods was shot 20 times, many from behind, and had drugs in his system. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)" title="1144007323_1559586825427-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/apple-splits-itunes-software-on-macs-into-3-apps"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. June 3, 2019. Photo: Sriram Sharma/KTVU" title="apple_1559589932576.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/virginia-beach-gunman-s-resignation-email-gave-no-warning-of-shooting-official-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="A photograph of the 12 victims of a mass shooting is surrounded by 12 candles during a memorial service at Piney Grove Baptist Church June 2, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Most Recent 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>San Francisco to pay $400,000 for fatal police shooting of Mario Woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-kids-keep-playing-baseball-as-tornado-looms-in-background" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>VIDEO: Kids keep playing baseball as tornado looms in background</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;reads&#x20;a&#x20;book&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;friend&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;phone&#x20;while&#x20;relaxing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;sunshine&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Peter&#x20;Summers&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/apple-splits-itunes-software-on-macs-into-3-apps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple&#x20;is&#x20;breaking&#x20;up&#x20;its&#x20;iTunes&#x20;software&#x20;for&#x20;computers&#x20;into&#x20;three&#x20;apps&#x3a;&#x20;Apple&#x20;Music&#x2c;&#x20;Apple&#x20;Podcasts&#x20;and&#x20;Apple&#x20;TV&#x2e;&#x20;June&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Sriram&#x20;Sharma&#x2f;KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-albino-fawn-rescued-by-trucker-in-northern-california" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Rare albino fawn rescued by trucker in Northern California 