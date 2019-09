- August was a scorcher.

Several cities broke heat records across the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Average temperatures in Mountain View reached 72 degrees this August, breaking the 1993 record when the average was 71.2.

Average temperatures at San Francisco International Airport were 68.4 degrees in August, breaking a 2015 record of 68 degrees. And the Oakland airport showed slightly higher temps, too, for an average of 68.9 degrees this August, according the National Weather Service.

The heat wave extended to other spots across the globe, including Eureka, Calif,; Denver, Colorado; and the United Kingdom.

The record-breaking August weather comes after meteorologists said July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880.

Scientists say the upward trend will likely continue because of man-made climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.