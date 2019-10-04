< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431395448" data-article-version="1.0">Red Flag warning begins Saturday night through Sunday morning in the North Bay Hills</h1>
</header> By Debora Villalon, KTVU
Posted Oct 05 2019 01:37PM PDT
Video Posted Oct 04 2019 10:36PM PDT Oct 04 2019 10:36PM PDT PDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431395448-431363546" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431395448" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MOUNT TAMALPAIS, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - A Red Flag warning for fire danger will be in effect Saturday night through Sunday morning at higher elevations in the North Bay.</p><p>Due to heat, low humidity and wind, PG&E is also warning it may also de-energize some areas of Butte, Plumas, and Yuba Counties Saturday.</p><p>While the Bay Area has not been alerted to potential shutdowns, the weather conditions will cause fire crews to staff-up.</p><p>"Our seasonal firefighters have been held on for 24 hours shifts," said Marin County Fire Department Captain Capt. John Payne. "They were on for 12, now they're being held for 24 hours, probably for the next few days."</p><p>Along with the extra hands, red flag conditions bring a sense of urgency, not limited to the peaks in question.</p><p>"Just because there's a fire a mile away doesn't mean the wind can't carry an ember that mile," said Payne. "It can start something at your house even though you think you're in a safe spot."</p><p>Sonoma County survivors recall it was also a Red Flag night when the devastating firestorm erupted two years ago, almost to the day.</p><p>Even those who have moved in to rebuilt homes experience anxiety when the conditions reoccur.</p><p>"You kind of flash back to that evening," said Coffey Park homeowner Robert Salcido. "It's the same thing if I smell smoke or smell a grass fire around here, I get nervous and start to look around."</p><p>At a Fountain Grove Winery that burned in the Tubbs Fire, the owner is rebuilding in the same location.</p><p>"Definitely when the winds come up I get that feeling that I had the night of the fire," said Sonia Byck-Barwyck of Paradise Ridge Winery.</p><p>While it's daunting to hear of the high fire risk, she sees improvements since October 2017.</p><p>"I feel like we're better prepared, our community is better prepared, and if it did happen again, there would be more resources to stop it sooner," said Byck-Barwyck.</p><p>Cal Fire confirms there are substantially more resources organized and pre-positioned during current Red Flag periods.</p><p>"That way they are there if we need them we can grab them and if not we were prepared, and we can be thankful nothing happens," said Battalion Chief Aaron Latta of Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.</p><p>Speaking from the St. Helena headquarters, he noted most wild land fires are human-caused, usually accident, negligence or equipment use.</p><p>"We've had several fires in this unit from exactly that," said Latta. "For example, a malfunction in the trailer towing a boat, they pulled over into the dry grass and next thing you know we've got a fire."</p><p>Marin County firefighters remember another instance: the Mt. Vision fire that destroyed 45 homes in Inverness.</p><p>It started October 3, 1995 and burned more than 12,000 ares over two weeks. More News Stories

Thousands attend 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco
By Jana Katsuyama, KTVU
Posted Oct 05 2019 01:29PM PDT
Thousands of people are expected to attend the 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park over the weekend.
The music celebration that started as a gift from philanthropist Warren Hellman is taking extra precautions this year, though, in the wake of the Gilroy shooting.
New security measures include fencing around the perimeter. Clear bags and backpacks are required. data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_7688461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_7688461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_7688461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_7688461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thousands of music lovers flocked to San Francisco&#39;s Golden Gate Park on Friday for the kickoff of the free, three-day Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music Festival. KTVU&#39;s Jana Katsuyama reports in light of recent mass shootings, including in Gilroy, the" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands attend 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 01:29PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of people are expected to attend the 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park over the weekend.</p><p>The music celebration that started as a gift from philanthropist Warren Hellman is taking extra precautions this year, though, in the wake of the Gilroy shooting.</p><p>New security measures include fencing around the perimeter. Clear bags and backpacks are required. Extra staff are monitoring the stage areas. More police, park rangers and K-9 units will be patrolling.

Earthquake swarm hits off the Colma coast
By KTVU Staff
Posted Oct 05 2019 09:03AM PDT
Updated Oct 05 2019 12:24PM PDT
The San Francisco area was jolted by a swarm of earthquakes Saturday morning.
The USGS reports a magnitude 3.5 quake in the Bay, about three and a half miles west-southwest of Colma at 8:41 a.m.
The quake was originally reported at 3.9, but later downgraded.

Spare the Air alert issued for Sunday, 18th of the year
Posted Oct 05 2019 12:48PM PDT
A short hot spell in the forecast, combined with car exhaust, has prompted air district officials to issue a Spare the Air alert for smog on Sunday.
The air pollution alert is the 18th sent out in 2019 by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Officials hope it the alert will encourage residents to find alternatives to driving. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Earthquake swarm hits off the Colma coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 09:03AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 12:24PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The San Francisco area was jolted by a swarm of earthquakes Saturday morning.</p><p>The USGS reports a magnitude 3.5 quake in the Bay, about three and a half miles west-southwest of Colma at 8:41 a.m.</p><p>The quake was originally reported at 3.9, but later downgraded.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/spare-the-air-alert-issued-for-sunday-18th-of-the-year" title="Spare the Air alert issued for Sunday, 18th of the year" data-articleId="431392811" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spare the Air alert issued for Sunday, 18th of the year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 12:48PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A short hot spell in the forecast, combined with car exhaust, has prompted air district officials to issue a Spare the Air alert for smog on Sunday.</p><p>The air pollution alert is the 18th sent out in 2019 by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.</p><p>Officials hope it the alert will encourage residents to find alternatives to driving.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/red-flag-warning-begins-saturday-night-through-sunday-morning-in-the-north-bay-hills"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_7688539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Red_Flag_warning_for_parts_of_the_North__0_20191005053647"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Red Flag warning begins Saturday night through Sunday morning in the North Bay Hills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-attend-19th-hardly-strictly-bluegrass-festival-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_7688461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_20191005054401"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands attend 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-of-richmond-shooting-victim-opens-up-about-son"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/05/Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_7688543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_20191005075619"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moment-of-zen/shoo-in-man-named-santa-claus-wins-2nd-term-on-north-pole-city-council"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Santa%20Claus%20Wins_1570230258533.jpg_7687800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="On Oct. 1, Santa Claus secured his seat on the city council of North Pole, Alaska. Most Recent

Thousands attend 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco

Spare the Air alert issued for Sunday, 18th of the year

Earthquake swarm hits off the Colma coast

Technical issues shut BART service Saturday morning

Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_7688461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_7688461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hardly_Strictly_Bluegrass_Fest_weekend_k_0_7688461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Thousands attend 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/spare-the-air-alert-issued-for-sunday-18th-of-the-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/12/SPARE%20THE%20AIR%20FILE%20PHOTO%204_1568330980379.png_7655134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Spare the Air alert issued for Sunday, 18th of the year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/earthquake-swarm-hits-off-the-colma-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Earthquake swarm hits off the Colma coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/technical-issues-shutting-down-bart-service-saturday-morning" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/BART_maintenance_work_involving_shutdown_0_7599511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/BART_maintenance_work_involving_shutdown_0_7599511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/BART_maintenance_work_involving_shutdown_0_7599511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/BART_maintenance_work_involving_shutdown_0_7599511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/BART_maintenance_work_involving_shutdown_0_7599511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Technical issues shut BART service Saturday morning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-of-richmond-shooting-victim-opens-up-about-son" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/05/Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_7688543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/05/Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_7688543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/05/Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_7688543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/05/Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_7688543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/05/Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_7688543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 