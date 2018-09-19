Red flag warning issued for Bay Area

A red flag warning is in effect in the Bay Area from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon because of hot, dry and windy conditions expected in the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday because of a weather pattern that will bring low humidity and northerly winds of up to 35 mph, weather service officials said.

The most hazardous conditions are expected to be in the North Bay mountains, as well as the East Bay hills, Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the weather service.

A red flag warning is issued when a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fires.

