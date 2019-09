- The potential of an electrical power shutoff in Marin County is elevated during a fire weather watch issued for the Bay Area for 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Wednesday by the regional office of the National Weather Service.

While PG&E currently has no active plans to switch power off to customers, the utility is monitoring conditions and the elevated status could change for the North Bay Mountains, which are listed as having the greatest threat of fire during a period of gusty winds and dry conditions.

The fire weather watch also includes the East Bay hills and the Diablo Range and "any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, the NWS warns.

The public is advised to exercise caution during current conditions, when a simple spark could cause a major wildfire.