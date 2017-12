Remembering those who died in 2017

- As 2017 comes to a close, we are taking time to remember the famous faces who passed away this year.

Here are some:

John Hurt, 77, actor January 22, 1940- January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore, 80, actress December 29, 1936- January 25, 2017

Richard Hatch, 71, actor May 21, 1945- February 7, 2017

Al Jarreau, 76, singer March 12, 1940- February 12, 2017

Bill Paxton, actor, 61 May 17, 1955- February 25, 2017

Joseph Wapner, 97, TV judge November 15, 1919- February 26, 2017

Joni Sledge, 60, musician September 13, 1956- March 10,2017

Chuck Berry, 90, musician October 18, 1926- March 18, 2017

Don Rickles, 90, actor and comedian May 8, 1926- April 6, 2017

Erin Moran, 56, actress October 18, 1960- April 22, 2017

Roger Moore, 89, actor October 14, 1927- May 23, 2017

Greg Allman, 69, musician December 8,, 1947- May 27, 2017

Adam West, 88, actor September 19, 1928- June 9, 2017

Marin Landau, 89, actor June 20, 1928- July 15, 2017

George Romero, 77, writer and director February 4, 1940- July 16, 2017

John Heard, 71, actor March 7, 1946- July 21, 2017

Sam Shepard, 73, actor November 5, 1943- July 27, 2017

Glen Campbell, 81, singer April 22, 1936- August 8, 2017

Dick Gregory, 84, activist and comedian October 12, 1932- August 19, 2017

Jerry Lewis, 91, comedian March 16, 1926- August 20, 2017

Edith Windsor, 88, activist June 20, 1929- September 12, 2017

Frank Vincent, 80, actor August 4, 1937- September 13, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton, 91, actor July 14, 1926- September 15, 2017

Hugh Hefner, 91, publisher of Playboy magazine April 9, 1926- September 27, 2017

Monty Hall, 96, game show host August 25, 1921- September 30, 2017

Tom Petty, 66, musician October 20, 1950- October 2, 2017

Fats Domino, 89, musician February 26, 1928- October 24, 2017

John Hillerman, 84, actor December 20, 1932- November 9, 2017

Malcolm Young, 64, guitarist for AC/DC January 6, 1953- November 18, 2017

Mel Tillis, 85, singer August 8, 1932- November 19, 2017

David Cassidy, 67, actor and singer April 12, 1950- November 21, 2017

Jim Nabors, 87, actor June 12, 1930- November 30, 2017

Dick Enberg, 82, sportscaster January 9, 1935- December 21, 2017

Rose Marie, 94, actress August 15, 1923- December 28, 2017

Sue Grafton, 77, writer April 24, 1940- December 28, 2017



We'd like to mention those who lost their lives in the various tragedies this year including the North Bay Wildfires, Las Vegas shooting, Texas church shooting, and Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Irma.