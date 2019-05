- The month of May was once a favorite time for John and Mei-Lian Lin before their 14 year old daughter Jenny Lin was stabbed and killed in their Castro Valley Home.

May used to be a time to celebrate Mother's Day, Jenny's birthday and the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

But that changed 25 years ago on May 27, 1994.

That afternoon, Jenny was killed by someone who broke into her home.

Every year since then, her parents would hold a memorial service and walk in her memory, in hopes of generating information that will help investigators identify and arrest Jenny's killer.

On Friday night, the Lins held their annual event at the Castro Valley library.

They say they believe it's only a matter of time before they get justice for Jenny.

Young musicians performed during the memorial service.

The Lins say through them, they find hope amidst the pain of losing their daughter who loved playing the viola.

Mei-Lian Lin describes her emotions, "Disappointment, frustration, desparate."

Jenny was killed two days after turning 14-years-old.

"Ever since then, every day is torture for us," says John Lin, Jenny's father.

The parents' desparate search for justice included a candlelight walk joined by Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern and his investigator to call attention to the cold case

"DNA will play a big role in solving this case," says Sheriff Ahern.

He tells KTVU there are persons of interest who are being investigated.

"A number of items were left at the scene. We're going to be able to look at them with a different viewpoint with the new technologies that we have," says Ahern.

The Lins say they have faith in the investigators and the advances in DNA technology which has helped solve numerous cold cases.

"We have hope it will happen. Look at the Golden State Killer. It will happen," says Mei-Lian Lin.

Among those at the memorial was a classmate and friend of Jenny's.

39-year-old Yen Truong is now a mother of two.

"I think of her parents and the years they lost with her," says Truong.

Jenny's parents have moved to Southern California, but they return every year to hold a memorial service.

"I made a promise to Jenny at Jenny's grave that I vow to solve this case for her no matter what it takes," says John Lin.

Jenny's parents say their daughter's spirit lives on through the young people whose musical talents have been nurtured by the foundation they founded in her name.

There is a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the person who killed Jenny.