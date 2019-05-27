< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/rent-spikes-gig-jobs-among-california-bills-facing-legislative-action">ANDREW OXFORD, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:20AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409188290"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:41AM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 12:58PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Audrey P. of Hayward is an Amazon Flex driver. An Oakland attorney is suing Amazon saying that drivers like Audrey are employees, not independent contractors. Photo: Lisa Fernandez/KTVU An Oakland attorney is suing Amazon saying that drivers like Audrey are employees, not independent contractors. Photo: Lisa Fernandez/KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Audrey P. of Hayward is an Amazon Flex driver. An Oakland attorney is suing Amazon saying that drivers like Audrey are employees, not independent contractors. Photo: Lisa Fernandez/KTVU</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409188290-409188259" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Amazon%20ridealong_1558981138396.JPG_7315987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Amazon%20ridealong_1558981138396.JPG_7315987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Amazon%20ridealong_1558981138396.JPG_7315987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Amazon%20ridealong_1558981138396.JPG_7315987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Amazon%20ridealong_1558981138396.JPG_7315987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Audrey P. of Hayward is an Amazon Flex driver. An Oakland attorney is suing Amazon saying that drivers like Audrey are employees, not independent contractors. Photo: Lisa Fernandez/KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Audrey P. of Hayward is an Amazon Flex driver. An Oakland attorney is suing Amazon saying that drivers like Audrey are employees, not independent contractors. Photo: Lisa Fernandez/KTVU</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409188290" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)</strong> - The California Legislature faces key decisions this week, including trying to reign in police use of force, prevent rent spikes, and alter labor laws affecting workers in the gig economy. Friday is the deadline for the Assembly and Senate to pass or reject bills that originated in each chamber. If they survive, they will be considered by the opposing chamber before lawmakers adjourn in September.</p> <p>Some of the measures facing key votes:</p> <p><strong>GIG ECONOMY</strong></p> <p>Companies like Uber and Lyft helped create the so-called gig economy. Legislation pending in the Assembly could set a clearer standard for who, exactly, is an independent contractor with a "gig" and who has the rights of a full-fledged employee.</p> <p>Backed by labor unions, the bill, AB5, could expand rights and benefits to workers now labeled independent contractors, in turn upending some industries. It comes amid a state Supreme Court ruling and a wave of protests that are pressing policy makers to look at the fine print of workers' rights as the nature of work changes. The details, though, are bound to be subject to plenty more political wrangling this session.</p> <p><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ice-ts-call-for-amazon-drivers-to-wear-uniforms-resonates-with-bay-area-woman-detained-by-police" target="_blank"><strong>Ice-T's call for amazon drivers to wear uniforms resonates with Bay Area woman detained by police</strong></a></p> <p><strong>HOUSING</strong></p> <p>Legislators have said repeatedly the state is in the midst of a housing crisis. But the biggest housing bill of the session, which would have overridden local zoning rules in some areas to allow for the construction of more homes, appears to be dead for the year but could be considered next year.</p> <p>The Assembly has voted to reduce some of the red tape around building accessory dwelling units, or granny flats and casitas.</p> <p>Two other measures are awaiting Assembly votes this week: AB1482 would cap the size of rent increases for some tenants, while AB1481 would require landlords to provide a reason for evicting tenants.</p> <p><strong>SHOOTINGS BY POLICE</strong></p> <p>Police would be empowered to use lethal force only if it's necessary to prevent death or serious harm to themselves or others under a pending Assembly bill. That's a change from the current standard that lets officers kill if they reasonably fear they are in danger.</p> <p>The bill, AB392, once was vehemently opposed by police. But it is now supported by key law enforcement groups after it was amended last week. The organizations are also backing another bill, SB230, which requires that every officer be trained in ways to avoid using deadly force. The police groups say the two bills "will go further than any other state legislation to minimize the use of force in our communities."</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/police-won-t-fight-california-use-of-force-bill">Police won't fight use of force bill</a></strong></p> <p><strong>PRIVACY</strong></p> <p>The state adopted a sweeping privacy bill last year. Now, lawmakers and lobbyists are ironing out the details. The Senate has already stalled a bill that was a priority for privacy advocates, which would have allowed consumers to take companies to court for a range of violations of the state's new law.</p> <p>Several bills are awaiting a vote in the Assembly that would create exemptions to the privacy law, such as AB 846 for customer loyalty programs and - more broadly - for security purposes, such as in AB 1416.</p> <p>As Alexa and Echo devices pop up in more homes, another measure, AB1395, would put limits on how companies can use data collected through smart speakers.</p> <p><strong>TRUMP REACTION</strong></p> <p>Democratic lawmakers argue President Donald Trump's administration is cutting away at health, environmental and workplace safety protections. Their plan is to keep in place federal rules that pre-date Trump.</p> <p>SB1, which is awaiting a vote in the Senate, says many federal standards in place before Trump took office would still be enforceable under state law even if the federal government changes its policies.</p> <p><strong>SURPRISE MEDICAL BILLINGS</strong></p> <p>What you pay for health care varies by your insurance carrier, giving people incentives to only seek treatment at hospitals that are "in-network." The result can be some surprisingly high bills for people unaware a hospital is outside of their network. AB1611 seeks to change this situation. It would ban hospitals from charging out-of-network prices to people who have health insurance.</p> <p>The California Hospital Association opposes the plan, arguing hospitals and health insurance companies should have the freedom to negotiate their own rates.</p> <p><strong>HEALTH INSURANCE RATES</strong></p> <p>Premiums for small businesses and people who buy health insurance on the individual market are regulated by the state. But premiums for people who get insurance in some larger groups through their employers are not. That could change under AB731. It would require some large-group insurance plans to be regulated similar to small-group plans. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/teachers-district-make-small-compromises-as-new-haven-strike-enters-second-week" title="Teachers, district make small compromises as New Haven strike enters second week" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teachers are growing frustrated with New Haven Unified School District after another round of weekend talks broke down on Sunday night. The labor strike has now entered its second week as students' attendance at school dwindles. KTVU's Cristina Rendo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teachers, district make small compromises as New Haven strike enters second week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:41AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:47AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The teachers strike in the New Haven Unified School District has now entered its second deal as no deal was struck over the long holiday weekend. </p><p>Some progress was made on Monday, and both sides at one point had felt hopeful. But by nightfall, a a marathon bargaining session had broken down again.</p><p>The teachers association met with management for a total of 30 hours over the holiday weekend to negotiate. Both sides made some adjustments. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/oakland-tackles-repairing-city-s-worst-potholes" title="Oakland tackles repairing city's worst potholes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oakland this week will continue its 2019 pothole repair blitz, a road maintenance plan to repair potholes across the city. Sara Zendehnam reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland tackles repairing city's worst potholes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 01:03PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:26AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oakland this week will continue its 2019 pothole repair blitz, a road maintenance plan to repair potholes across the city.</p><p>On Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will join Oakland Department of Transportation Director Ryan Russo on-site where crews will be working to repair the worst potholes in the city's backlog of residents' reports of road damage.</p><p>Crews are scheduled to be working in parts of East Oakland's Council District 6 this week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/california-optometrist-killed-by-shark-in-hawaii-had-recently-retired" title="California optometrist killed by shark in Hawaii had recently retired" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flowers and a warning now mark the Ka’anapali beach where a 65-year-old Granite Bay man died Saturday after he was attacked by a shark. Jessica Mensch from Fox40 reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California optometrist killed by shark in Hawaii had recently retired</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:02AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:06AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The California optometrist killed by a shark in Hawaii over the weekend was a frequent visitor to the islands and an avid scuba diver who had recently retired, friends said. </p><p>A shark attacked 65-year-old Thomas Smiley while he was swimming Saturday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui, police said.</p><p>A witness said that when rescuers pulled him to shore and began CPR, he was missing a leg from the knee down. Smiley died at the scene. He was swimming about 60 yards from shore when the attack happened, authorities said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oakland-considers-telling-police-to-make-psychedelic-drugs-among-the-lowest-priority"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Oakland could become the second city in the country to decriminalize certain natural psychedelics — including “magic mushrooms.”" title="6a OAK MUSHROOM DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oakland considers telling police to make psychedelic drugs among the lowest priority</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health/stanford-study-flavored-e-liquids-may-increase-the-risk-of-cardiovascular-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_7318143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_20190528122330"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stanford study: Flavored e-liquids may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-hiker-found-safe-in-san-jose-after-he-separated-from-church-friends"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Missing_hiker_found_0_7318218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Missing_hiker_found_0_20190528122456"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing hiker found safe in San Jose after he separated from church friends</h3> </a> </li> </ul> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/GETTY%20jeff%20bezos_1554465020743.png_7034839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/GETTY%20jeff%20bezos_1554465020743.png_7034839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/GETTY%20jeff%20bezos_1554465020743.png_7034839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/GETTY%20jeff%20bezos_1554465020743.png_7034839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MacKenzie Bezos pledges half of $35B fortune to charity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/now-trending/home-depot-employees-build-walker-for-boy-with-hypotonia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Home Depot employees build walker for boy with hypotonia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oakland-considers-telling-police-to-make-psychedelic-drugs-among-the-lowest-priority" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oakland&#x20;could&#x20;become&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;city&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;country&#x20;to&#x20;decriminalize&#x20;certain&#x20;natural&#x20;psychedelics&#x20;&#x26;mdash&#x3b;&#x20;including&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;magic&#x20;mushrooms&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland considers telling police to make psychedelic drugs among the lowest priority</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health/stanford-study-flavored-e-liquids-may-increase-the-risk-of-cardiovascular-disease" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" Stanford study: Flavored e-liquids may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease 