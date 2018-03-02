Report: New details about teacher who fired weapon in classroom

Courtesy of the Daily Citizen-News Courtesy of the Daily Citizen-News

- More details are emerging about the Northwest Georgia teacher accused of firing a shot through the window of his classroom at Dalton High School.

A report from the Dade County Sheriff's Office states Randal Davidson had his guns taken away after setting his car on fire two years ago.

Deputies were called to that scene and his family told deputies that he had been walking around with a rifle.

Davidson eventually handed over the gun to his son.

Then, Davidson's wife voluntarily surrendered that rifle and two others for safekeeping.

Davidson was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation after that incident.

He was arrested February 28 after police responded to a shooting at the high school.

