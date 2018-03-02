Two killed on campus in Central Michigan University dorm

- Authorities in Mt. Pleasant are actively looking for a 19-year-old after two people were fatally shot on the campus of Central Michigan University Friday morning.

Mt. Pleasant police have confirmed the victims are the parents of the teen police are looking for after the shooting.

Police are actively looking for 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr. Mt. Pleasant Police say the two dead in Friday's shooting are Diva Davis, 47, and James Davis, 48. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

James Davis is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 135 lbs. He was wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. Klaus says they found articles of clothing along railroad tracks, though, so it's unknown what Davis might be wearing now.

If you see him, consider him armed and dangerous and call 911 immediately. Police urge you do not approach him.

Students and staff at CMU are still on lockdown while authorities look for Davis. They've been on lockdown for several hours now, since the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. City buildings and other schools in Mt. Pleasant were also locked down.

The shooting happened at Campbell Hall, a residence hall on CMU's west campus. Klaus said Davis was seen leaving northbound from the building. Klaus didn't provide any other details about what led up to the shooting.

Klaus said, though, police were in contact with the suspect last night, when they took him to the hospital for a drug-related incident.

This is the last day of classes before spring break. Many students have already left campus, or may be waiting to be picked up by their parents.

CMU says anyone coming to pick up students for break should stay off campus until further notice. CMU asks you go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St, and says that university staff will be on site to support the families.

Central Michigan is in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, about 155 miles northwest of Detroit. More than 20,000 students are at the Mt. Pleasant campus.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.