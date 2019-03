- Rescue crews are searching early Tuesday morning for a man who went missing in the water off the coast of the White House Hotel at Rockaway Beach.

The missing swimmer was identified as 28-year-old Tyler Collins of Merced County.

Three men reportedly went swimming after drinking. They were in the water about chest high when they started feeling a strong undercurrent. Pacifica Police were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. after two of the men reported their friend had not come out of the water.

The coast guard was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.

At this point, additional details have not been released.