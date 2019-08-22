Google executives were met with protestors Thursday night as the company unveiled its vision for downtown San Jose. At least six people had to be escorted by police out of City Hall.

The proposed Google project will sit on 60 acres of land the company had purchased around the Diridon Train Station. Critics fear it will push long-time residents out as development moves forward.

Right outside San Jose City Hall chambers, Thursday's meeting began with loud chants from opponents against Google moving in to San Jose.