Research shows massive uptick in school threats since Parkland shooting

- New research shows there has been a massive uptick in school threats in the weeks since the Parkland Florida shooting. This has police, schools and families scrambling to address them.

Last week, Trisha Lucio kept her children home for two days, after someone tweeted a threat of violence in the Alum Rock Union District.

She says the kids still haven't recovered.

Lucio says, "I have a 4th grader and a 3rd grader here and they're terrified. I mean they don't even want to be at school. That's how scary it has gotten."

And they're not alone. New information, collected by the non-profit, Educator's School Safety Network, shows there's been a significant uptick in school threats.

Typically, they track about 10 incidents each day. Since the shooting in Parkland Florida, they've been averaging 72 a day.

That's 797 school threats nationwide since mid-February.

Amanda Klinger, of the Educator's School Safety Network says, "The biggest takeaway is, this stuff isn't going away. Whether they are substantive threats or whether they are just hoaxes, they're happening. And they're happening in our schools. And we have to take it seriously and we have to have a plan in place."

And the Bay Area is no exception.

In just the last week, there were threats at San Jose State, in Milpitas, and in the Alum Rock Union District.

In that last case a 12-year-old girl was arrested.

Alum Rock Superintendent Hilaria Bauer says, "The disturbing part about these threats is they come in so many shapes and forms."

And so do the responses. Bauer found a robo-call did nothing to reassure parents. So she quickly put together a video for social media. She says it made a difference when people could see her explaining the facts.

Bauer says, "Obviously when it hits, everybody goes into panic mode. But I think the most important thing for all is to really keep our calm."

Still families say they're fed up and tired of being afraid.

Margie Barrios, a grandparent, says, "I'd like to see more safety for the kids. They're kids! They're supposed to enjoy life not be scared."

But until something changes, Trisha Lucio is taking matters into her own hands. She's been spending her days circling the school to keep watch.

Lucio says, "I drive around constantly, just to make sure that my kids are safe."

The Educator's School Safety Network says how we respond is critical, that educators need to know there's a plan and kids need to know there are consequences for hoaxes.

